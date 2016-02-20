Preview: Mississippi State at Alabama

Red-hot Alabama seeks a seventh straight victory over Mississippi State when the Bulldogs visit Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday. The Crimson Tide started their five-game overall winning streak with an 82-80 overtime victory over Mississippi State on Feb. 2.

The Crimson Tide defeated LSU 76-69 on the road Wednesday to avenge a previous loss against the Tigers on Jan. 23. Retin Obasohan scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting and Justin Coleman had 21 points, including five made 3-pointers for Alabama, which combined for 11 3-pointers. Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Bulldogs to a 75-74 over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Weatherspoon finished with a career-high 24 points and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs went 7-of-17 from beyond the arc.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (11-14, 4-9 SEC): The Bulldogs made their biggest comeback of the season Tuesday, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half. “That was a great comeback,” coach Ben Howland said to reporters after the game. “We did a great job of getting defensive stops in the second half and getting some transition baskets. Gavin (Ware) had a huge second half for us.” Ware, whose season-high 28 points came against Alabama, averaged 17.4 points in the last five games since returning from a concussion - raising his team-high number to 16.0.

ABOUT ALABAMA (16-9, 7-6): Obasohan scored 23 of his 35 points in the second half against LSU and was the first Alabama player to score 35 points in a game since Trevor Releford (2013), who needed three overtimes to hit the mark compared to one for Obasohan. “He looked like one of the best players in the country,” coach Avery Johnson said to reporters after the game. “He’s definitely one of the most improved players in college basketball.” Over his last five games, Coleman is averaging 12.4 points and shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama has not won six straight SEC games since 2004-05.

2. Mississippi State G Craig Sword (12.5 points per game) has reached double figures in nine straight games and 11 of his last 12.

3. Of the 193 all-time meetings, 64 have been decided by five points or fewer and 14 have gone into overtime.

PREDICTION: Alabama 76, Mississippi State 74