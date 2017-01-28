Preview: Mississippi State at Alabama

Alabama followed its worst effort of the season with one of its best - and will look to carry that momentum forward Saturday evening as it returns home to face Mississippi State in an SEC contest. Avery Johnson's Crimson Tide were stomped by 20 points at Auburn, then promptly trounced Georgia by the same margin in their very next game.

Johnson spoke candidly about how disappointed he was in his team's effort following its 84-64 setback against the Tigers - a game in which Alabama surrendered a season high in points - and he seemed more relieved than elated in Alabama's follow-up performance. "Obviously in our situation we had a pretty disappointing game last game on the road," Johnson told reporters. "We were fortunate to win this game." Putting together a winning streak will require upending a Bulldogs team that is coming off a 15-point win over Missouri that halted a two-game slide. It'll be the second of two meetings this season between the SEC rivals, with Alabama earning a 68-58 win back on Jan. 3.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-6, 4-3 SEC): Team scoring leader Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.9 points per game) struggled in the losses to Kentucky and Tennessee but broke out of his slump in style against Missouri, pouring in a career-best 29 points while adding eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Lamar Peters added 23 points for Mississippi State, which shot a season-best 57.1 percent from the floor while committing just seven turnovers. The Bulldogs will need to be more diligent on the defensive glass, having surrendered 58 offensive rebounds over their past four games, and is facing a strong rebounding team Saturday.

ABOUT ALABAMA (12-7, 5-2): The Crimson Tide also saw their leading scorer put up a night to remember, as Braxton Key erupted for a career-high 26 points against Georgia to up his season average to 11.5 while chipping in with nine rebounds and shooting 7-of-11 from the field. He'll look to improve on his nine-point showing in the first meeting between these two teams, in which Alabama held Mississippi State to season lows in points and field goals (19). Johnson would like to see someone in his backcourt become more of a facilitator, as the Crimson Tide enter the weekend ranked last in the SEC and just inside the top 300 nationally at 11.8 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Key is one of seven freshmen in Division I to lead his team in both scoring and rebounding.

2. Weatherspoon is aiming to become the first Bulldogs player to average at least 18 points since Darryl Wilson in 1996.

3. Alabama has won 76 of 91 all-time meetings in Tuscaloosa but lost last year's home meeting 67-61.

PREDICTION: Alabama 76, Mississippi State 64