Alabama's biggest win of the season came in a four-overtime stunner against nationally-ranked South Carolina, and the fifth-seeded Crimson Tide would love nothing more than to repeat the feat but first they will need to get past Mississippi State on Thursday in the second round of the SEC tournament in Nashville. The 12th-seeded Bulldogs advanced with a one-sided win over LSU, but lost twice to Alabama during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide haven't won the conference title in more than a quarter-century, but certainly have the defense to compete as coach Avery Johnson's team was among the league leaders in points per game allowed (64.7) and field-goal percentage against (39.9) while finishing in the top 25 nationally in rebounding (39.4). Alabama has also had the upper hand against Mississippi State, prevailing 68-58 in Starkville, Miss. on Jan. 3 and following that up with a 71-62 triumph at home to close out the month. But the Bulldogs have momentum on their side, putting together one of their strongest games of the season in a 79-52 rout of the Tigers - their second win over LSU in five days. The winner will face the fourth-seeded Gamecocks on Friday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (16-15): Team scoring leader Quinndary Weatherspoon had a game-high 19 points in the first-round triumph over LSU, giving the Bulldogs their first winning streak in nearly two months. Freshman Tyson Carter was the other offensive star for Mississippi State, pouring in 18 points off the bench on 7-of-14 shooting while knocking down four 3-pointers. The Bulldogs' defense was even more impressive, limiting LSU to 33.3 percent from the field while holding the Tigers to one made 3-pointer on 22 attempts.

ABOUT ALABAMA (17-13): The Crimson Tide offense was the team's biggest question mark coming into the season, and that concern will follow Alabama into the postseason as it has produced 55 or fewer points in three of its last four games. First-year forward Braxton Key paced the team in scoring during the regular season at 12.3 points per game, and had 19 points and nine rebounds in Alabama's last meeting with Mississippi State. First-year guard Dazon Ingram (10.3) was the only other Alabama player to average in double figures, but has scored in single digits in four of his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is 6-3 all-time in the postseason against Mississippi State.

2. The Bulldogs' win Tuesday was their first in SEC tournament play since their 2014 opener.

3. Weatherspoon was held to 18 points on 6-of-25 shooting in the two losses to Alabama.

PREDICTION: Alabama 72, Mississippi State 66