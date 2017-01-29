FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama, Key turn back Mississippi State
January 29, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 8 months ago

Alabama, Key turn back Mississippi State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alabama, Key turn back Mississippi State

Braxton Key posted 19 points and nine rebounds to help Alabama beat visiting Mississippi State 71-62 in an SEC game Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Dazon Ingram had 15 points and six assists for Alabama (13-7, 6-2 SEC). Riley Norris scored 13 points.

Lamar Peters scored 13 points to lead Mississippi State (13-7, 4-4). Schnider Herard had 12 points and six rebounds while Quinndary Weatherspoon added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mississippi State maintained a slight lead through much of the first half. The Bulldogs went up 9-4 on a 3-pointer by Xavian Stapleton and took a 15-12 lead on layup by Eli Wright.

The Bulldogs led 27-24 following two free throws by Tyson Carter with 3:35 to play in the opening period, but Alabama ended the first half with a flourish. Norris and Ingram made 3-pointers to fuel a 10-2 run that gave the Crimson Tide a 34-29 advantage at the break.

Alabama stretched its lead to eight on a 3-pointer by Norris early in the second half and went up by 10 on a layup by Bola Olaniyan, who had a game-high 11 rebounds. The Crimson Tide took a 41-29 lead on two free throws by Ingram and still led by 11 midway through the second half, but the Bulldogs battled back.

Mississippi State staged a 10-3 run to cut the deficit to four on a layup by Wright. The Bulldogs got within two on a 3-pointer by Peters and took a 58-57 lead on a 3-pointer by Weatherspoon, but the Crimson Tide quickly reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Key.

Alabama won despite shooting 32.7 percent from the field. The Crimson Tide attempted 17 more free throws than the Bulldogs, converting 31 of 36 from the stripe.

Mississippi State shot 41.1 percent but committed 18 turnovers.

