Alabama never trails, Tide beat Mississippi State

Dazon Ingram scored 17 points as fifth-seeded Alabama defeated 12th-seeded Mississippi State 75-55 in the second round of the SEC basketball tournament Thursday afternoon at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Crimson Tide (18-13), which lost three of its last four regular-season games, advanced to play No. 4 South Carolina in the quarterfinals Friday. Alabama beat the Gamecocks 90-86 in the only regular-season game between the two teams on Feb. 7 in Columbia, S.C.

The Bulldogs, who eliminated No. 13 LSU 79-52 in the first round Wednesday, fell to 16-16.

Alabama never trailed as it beat the Bulldogs for the third time in as many meetings this season. The Crimson Tide prevailed over the Bulldogs 68-58 on Jan. 3 in Starkville, Miss., and 71-62 on Jan. 28 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Corban Collins scored 14 points and Donta Hall and Avery Johnson Jr. had 10 apiece for Alabama. Tyson Carter led Mississippi State with 13 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 12 and Aric Holman had 10.

The Bulldogs shot 39.1 percent (25 of 64) from the field, 16.7 percent (2 of 12) on 3-pointers and took just six foul shots, making three.

Alabama led by 12 points at halftime and Riley Norris converted a three-point play to start the second-half scoring and provide a sign of what was coming.

Collins made two 3-pointers, Ingram made one 3-pointer and Johnson converted a three-point play as the Tide opened a 55-27 lead.

The lead grew to 30 at 64-34 on a layup by Norris before the Bulldogs chipped away during the final minutes.

The Tide had an early 7-6 lead -- the closest the Bulldogs would get -- then four players scored during a 21-9 run that gave Alabama a 28-15 lead.

Carter made a jumper and a 3-pointer as MSU got within 29-22.

Ingram made a basket and Johnson hit a 3-pointer to give the Tide a 34-22 halftime lead.