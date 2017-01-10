Preview: Mississippi State at Arkansas

Arkansas will try to rebound from a lopsided road loss when it returns home to take on Mississippi State in an SEC tilt Tuesday night. The Razorbacks stuck with No. 6 Kentucky for a half before the host Wildcats pulled away for a 97-71 win Saturday at Rupp Arena.

"We need to come out and learn from this here," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters."It's like I told our guys, it's an artist putting paint on the canvas. We've just got to clean up some other things. For 20 minutes, I thought we played outstanding." The Bulldogs had a very different road experience their last time out, riding a big first half and cruising past LSU 95-78. Sophomore forward Aric Holman had 17 points and nine rebounds while four others scored in double figures for Mississippi State, which hit half of its 22 attempts from 3-point range and shot 54.1 percent overall. "We responded well after a disappointing loss at home against Alabama," coach Ben Howland told reporters. "Offensively, we were much better in making the extra pass. To score 95 points on 54 percent shooting was phenomenal."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (10-4, 1-1 SEC): Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon recovered from a rough outing in the loss to Alabama to score 14 points against LSU and he leads the Bulldogs in that category at 17.7. Senior guard I.J. Ready is second (10.5) in scoring and he tied a season high with eight assists versus the Tigers, giving him 27 assists against only six turnovers in his last five games. Ready had a team-high six assists in Mississippi State's 78-46 rout of Arkansas in the previous meeting Feb. 9, 2016.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-3, 1-2): Junior guard Jaylen Barford was a bright spot in the loss to Kentucky with 14 points in only 17 minutes off the bench. He had 14 points in 24 minutes in his previous game - an 82-78 win at Tennessee - and is 11-for-17 from the field in the two contests. Barford ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 10.2 points per game, trailing guards Daryl Macon (14.1) and Dusty Hannahs (13.9) and forward Moses Kingsley (11.3), who is also second in the SEC with 8.7 rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has scored at least 70 points in each of their first 15 games for the first time since 1994-95.

2. Weatherspoon is third in the SEC with two steals a game and the Bulldogs are 4-0 when he records at least three thefts.

3. The Razorbacks have won five of the last six meetings and four in a row at home.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, Mississippi State 76