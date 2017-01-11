Weatherspoon fuels Mississippi State past Arkansas

Guard Quinndary Weatherspoon drilled six 3-pointers en route to finishing with 25 points to lead visiting Mississippi State to an 84-78 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday in a Southeastern Conference game at Fayetteville, Ark.

Weatherspoon made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds without a turnover in 34 minutes.

Guard Lamar Peters made 4 of 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points and forward Aric Holman had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Mississippi State has won five of its last six games including consecutive conference road games for the first time in six seasons to improve to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Arkansas (12-4, 1-3) has lost three of its last four contests after winning eight straight.

The game featured 19 made 3-pointers, including 12 on 26 attempts by Mississippi State.

Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, behind a 3-of-5 performance from 3-point range. Forward Moses Kingsley had a team-high 19 points before fouling out with 11.1 seconds left in regulation.

Weatherspoon had 14 points in the first half while making all four of his shots - including three from 3-point range. Peters added nine points as the Razorbacks took a 40-34 lead at halftime.

Mississippi State made three straight field goals, including another 3-pointer by Weatherspoon, to pull out to a 55-48 margin with 12:48 remaining.

After Arkansas forward Anton Beard made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 72-67 with 3:16 remaining, Mississippi State made 10 of its last 14 free throw attempts - including a 6-of-6 performance by guard I.J. Ready - down the stretch to ward off the Razorbacks.