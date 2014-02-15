Preview: Mississippi State at Auburn

Mississippi State looks to snap its six-game losing streak when it hits the road to face Auburn on Saturday. The Bulldogs haven’t recorded a win since their 82-74 triumph over the Tigers on Jan. 22 and are coming off a disappointing 75-55 setback at home to Georgia. “Our guys lost their energy,” coach Rick Ray admitted. “We don’t have guys that are individually good enough to put this team on their back going forward and we have to stay collective as a unit.”

Auburn hopes to end its two-game slide against a Mississippi State team that is 0-6 on the road this season. The Tigers had won two in a row before dropping a 64-56 decision to No. 13 Kentucky on Wednesday despite owning a three-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. “Our guys played hard,” coach Tony Barbee said. “I thought we played as hard as Kentucky, but at the end of the day, they made more winning plays.”

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-11, 3-8 SEC): Craig Sword, who tops the Bulldogs in scoring (13.0), assists (2.5) and steals (two), recorded a team-high 10 points against Georgia. Mississippi State is ranked 332nd nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage and finished just 3-of-25 from beyond the arc versus Georgia. The Bulldogs have struggled mightily from the free-throw line this season, making just 65 percent of their attempts.

ABOUT AUBURN (11-11, 3-8): Chris Denson, who leads the SEC in scoring (20.5), poured in a game-high 26 points and finished as the lone Tiger in double figures versus Kentucky. KT Harrell (18.9) was held to season-low seven points on 2-of-15 shooting against the Wildcats and failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time in his Auburn career. Asauhn Dixon-Tatum tops the Tigers in rebounding (six) but has not grabbed 10 or more boards in any of his last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State has been held under 60 points in each of its last five contests.

2. Auburn is 72-67 all-time versus the Bulldogs but has lost the last two meetings.

3. Mississippi State has dropped its last 12 games in the month of February dating back to the 2011-12 campaign.

PREDICTION: Auburn 73, Mississippi State 67