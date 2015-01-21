Preview: Mississippi State at Auburn

Mississippi State get a rare opportunity to start an SEC winning streak when it visits Auburn on Wednesday. The Bulldogs snapped a 16-game slide in regular-season conference games Saturday by knocking off Vanderbilt 57-54. They’ll have to break another streak to beat the Tigers, however, as Mississippi State has dropped 22 straight games on the road.

Cinmeon Bowers notched his conference-leading 11th double-double to lift Auburn over South Carolina 71-68 on Saturday. The win lifted the Tigers to 9-1 at home where coach Bruce Pearl has invigorated the fan base. Auburn sold out Saturday’s game - the sixth in school history - and overall attendance has increased nearly 2,000 per game this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (8-9, 1-3 SEC): “We needed that victory and out guys needed to experience success,” Bulldogs coach Rick Ray said after Saturday’s victory. They also need more consistent scoring as only Fred Thomas (10.4 points) and Roquez Johnson (10.3) are averaging double figures for Mississippi State which ranks last in the SEC in scoring at 60.1 points. Bulldogs freshman guard Maurice Dunlap has missed eight straight games with multiple injuries and is questionable.

ABOUT AUBURN (10-7, 2-2): KT Harrell paced Auburn with 24 points Saturday and leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.9 points. Antoine Mason, who was second in the nation in scoring last season while at Niagara, is second on the team at 14.4 and Bowers is also in double figures at 13.3 points. Bowers was also tied for fifth nationally entering Tuesday with an SEC-leading 11.2 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn has won five straight at home against Mississippi State, which last won on the road Jan. 12, 2013 versus Georgia 72-61.

2. Both teams lost at Florida by at least 20 points.

3. The two teams split the season series last year with both winning at home.

PREDICTION: Auburn 75, Mississippi State 68