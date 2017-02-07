Two of the nation’s youngest teams - and two struggling to achieve consistency - square off Tuesday, when Auburn hosts Mississippi State for an SEC matchup. Auburn has won two of its last three contests after completing a season sweep of rival Alabama on Saturday and hopes to continue surging toward the postseason.

The Bulldogs had lost four of five and appeared headed for another defeat before rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers won 87-77 at Auburn just four days earlier, and the Tigers can’t afford another home loss, especially considering Mississippi State’s lackluster RPI rating of No. 113. “A home loss to a team in that range really hurts your postseason,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters. “Somehow, we put ourselves near the bubble again, and we'd like to try and stay on it a little bit longer than the last couple of times we've gotten to these Tuesdays.” Mississippi State has won four of the last six meetings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-8, 5-5 SEC): The Bulldogs have just two players who average double digits in points in Quinndary Weatherspoon (17 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Lamar Peters (11.9 points), but the supporting cast stepped up against Tennessee. Mario Kegler (9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds) scored a career-high 17 points against the Vols, while Xavian Stapleton (6.6, 2.5) recorded career highs for points (14) and rebounds (11). I.J. Ready (8.7 points, 4.7 assists) is another key offensive player, but he has missed the last two games with a calf injury and is day-to-day.

ABOUT AUBURN (15-8, 4-6): The Tigers are led by a trio of freshmen in guards Mustapha Heron (15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Jared Harper (12.9 points) and forward Danjel Purifoy (11.7). Harper is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17.5 points on 52.6 percent shooting in two games, including a game-high 21 against Tennessee. Another freshman, center Austin Wiley (9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds), has struggled to a total of seven points over the last two contests after scoring 25 on Jan. 28 at TCU to cap a run of four straight in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State has won five games in which it trailed by double digits this season.

2. Heron has scored in double figures in all 23 games to start his career, a record for Auburn freshmen.

3. The Bulldogs have shot 40.4 percent and allowed 29.6 percent shooting from 3-point range in wins compared to 27.6 and 34.9 in losses.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 75, Auburn 73