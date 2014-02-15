FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auburn 92, Mississippi State 82
February 15, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Auburn 92, Mississippi State 82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Auburn 92, Mississippi State 82: Chris Denson scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the host Tigers heaped more misery on the Bulldogs.

KT Harrell added 26 points for Auburn (12-11, 4-8 SEC), which shot 51 percent from the field. Allen Payne contributed 14 points and four assists while Tahj Shamsid-Deen tallied 10 points for the Tigers, who finished 37-of-41 from the free-throw line.

Trivante Bloodman led the way with 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds while Gavin Ware scored 15 for Mississippi State (13-12, 3-9), which dropped its seventh straight game. Roquez Johnson chipped in with 14 points while I.J. Ready tallied 12 for the Bulldogs.

Johnson sparked an 11-0 spurt to put Mississippi State on top 19-12 before Harrell scored six consecutive points to trim the deficit to one. Auburn forced 16 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and closed out the first half on a 20-3 run to go up 40-25.

Shamsid-Deen nailed a 3-pointer to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 56-35 before Jacoby Davis hit a triple to close the gap to nine with under nine minutes remaining. Denson sank a jumper to make it 75-58 and Auburn went on to snap a two-game losing skid.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn C Matthew Atewe grabbed a team-high eight rebounds as the Tigers won the battle of the boards 31-26. … Auburn improved to 83-74 all-time against Mississippi State. … The Bulldogs have lost 15 straight games on the road dating back to last season.

