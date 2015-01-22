(Updated: RECASTS lede and graph 2 CORRECTS to 12-1 in graph 4)

Mississippi State 78, Auburn 71: I.J. Ready scored seven of his 18 points in the final 90 seconds and the Bulldogs upset the Tigers to snap a 22-game road losing streak.

Gavin Ware scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds while Craig Sword added 10 points and five assists for Mississippi State (9-9, 2-3 SEC). One game after snapping a 16-game conference losing streak, the Bulldogs got nine points apiece from Roquez Johnson and Travis Daniels.

KT Harrell paced Auburn (10-8, 2-3) with 22 points while Cinmeon Bowers added 16 points and 17 rebounds. The Tigers, who led only in the game’s opening minutes, also got 10 points from Antoine Mason but saw their seven-game home winning streak come to an end.

Auburn led 7-0 just over two minutes into the game, but Mississippi State finished the first half on a 12-1 run to take a 31-22 lead into the break. The Bulldogs widened the margin further with an 11-0 run early in the second half to take a 44-27 advantage.

The Bulldogs opened up a 48-30 lead before the Tigers chipped away and closed to 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Harrell with 1:53 left. But Ready answered with a 3-pointer and hit four straight free throws thereafter as Mississippi State was able to hang on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers shot 7-for-26 in the first half and Mississippi State generated 17 points from 10 Auburn turnovers before the break. ...Bowers has 12 double-doubles this season. ...Auburn reserve G Tahj Shamsid-Deen suffered a shoulder injury with five minutes left to play and did not return.