Auburn holds off Mississippi State

Bryce Brown led Auburn with 18 points in the Tigers' 98-92 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference game at Auburn, Ala.

Austin Wiley added 14 points, and Mustapha Heron had 17 points and six rebounds for Auburn (16-8, 5-6 SEC).

Mississippi State (14-9, 5-6) was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon's 25 points and nine rebounds. Lamar Peters had 23 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs. Mario Kegler contributed 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including making all three from 3-point range.

After Mississippi State led 17-16 with 1:10 left in the first half, Auburn closed the half on a 31-12 run.

Brown had 12 points and T.J. Lang nine in the first half, with their made shots only 3-pointers. They combined to go 7 of 9 from beyond the arc before halftime.

Mississippi State went on a 9-0 run with the last six points scored by Aric Holman to cut Auburn's lead to 74-64 with 6:55 left in regulation.

Two free throws by Peters narrowed the lead to 90-83 with 1:07 left. After an Auburn turnover, Peters was again fouled and made one of two free throws with 56 seconds remaining.

T.J. Dunans sank one of two free throws to increase Auburn's lead to 91-84 with 56 seconds left.

Peters was once again fouled and sent to the line with 51 seconds remaining. He made two free throws to trim the lead to 91-86.

Heron hit one of two free throws with 40 seconds left, and then after a missed 3-pointer by Weatherspoon, Dunans was fouled and made two free throws to increase the lead to 94-86 and put the game out of reach with 39 seconds left.

There were 51 fouls called in the game with 72 free throws attempted. Mississippi State was 27 of 34 from the free-throw line while Auburn was 25 of 38.