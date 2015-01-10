Preview: Mississippi State at Florida

It is unclear whether starting forward Jon Horford will return to the Florida lineup when the Gators host Mississippi State on Saturday. Coach Billy Donovan suspended Horford and freshman walk-on guard Zach Hodskins for conduct detrimental to the team, and the pair did not make the trip to South Carolina for Florida’s 72-68 victory in its SEC opener. The Gators have won four straight against the Bulldogs.

Donovan also attempted to ease the shooting woes of leading scorer Michael Frazier II by sitting him for the start of the game, and Frazier responded with 17 points off the bench as the Gators ended a two-game skid. Mississippi State was not so fortunate Wednesday as the host Bulldogs fell to Tennessee 61-47 in their conference opener. Bulldogs’ starters combined for 17 points while Gavin Ware notched 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and has 22 points and 17 rebounds in two games since returning from an ankle injury.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-7, 0-1 SEC): “This game boiled down to our inability to make free throws,” Coach Rick Ray told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “We did what we wanted to do against their zone, which was attack and get the ball into the paint and we got to the line 44 times.” The Bulldogs, who shot 70.4 percent from the free-throw line, made 24 shots for a clip of 54.4 percent. Recent back surgery has hindered the performance of returning leading scorer Craig Sword as he is averaging 4.6 points compared to 13.7 a season ago.

ABOUT FLORIDA (8-6, 1-0 SEC): Despite going up against the third-ranked rebounding team in the SEC on Wednesday, the Gators overcame the loss of their leading rebounder with a 37-23 advantage on the glass as Chris Walker and Jacob Kurtz helped supply the missing production with a combined 12 points and 10 rebounds. Florida is not off to the start it had hoped with losses to non-conference opponents earlier this season, but the start of league play offers a chance to start fresh. ”The other games, they don’t matter anymore,“ Dorian Finney-Smith told reporters after beating South Carolina. ”We’re going to take it one game at a time and get back to Florida’s culture.‘’

TIP-INS

1. Florida ranked 23rd in the nation entering Thursday in points allowed (57.4) and Mississippi State is 26th with 58.1 points allowed.

2. Finney-Smith (13.9 points per game, 50.4 percent shooting from the field) has scored in double figures in the past seven contests.

3. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last nine games and are 0-2 in true road games this season.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Mississippi State 50