Preview: Mississippi State at Florida State

Florida State has won two straight games for a third time this season, but the Seminoles have yet to string together a three-game winning streak in 2015-16. Impressive freshman Malik Beasley aims to lead Florida State to a third straight triumph Wednesday versus visiting Mississippi State.

Beasley is shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from the arc en route to a team-high 18.3 scoring average. “I model my game off a lot of superstars and a lot of role players,” Beasley said recently, via Seminoles.com. “Kawhi Leonard’s defense, Chris Paul’s leadership, LeBron’s physicality, Steph Curry’s shot. Michael Jordan, of course. I look at all of them, try to watch film on them and take it in.” Mississippi State is coming off a 72-67 setback in its first true road game Saturday at UMKC despite a career-high 18 points from freshman Malik Newman. “As a team, we shot too many 3s,” coach Ben Howland said to reporters. “We had some open looks. If you take Malik out, we were 3-of-19 from 3-point range. That is not good.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-4): Gavin Ware (19 points per game) is the top scorer for the Bulldogs while pulling down a team-high 7.8 rebounds. The senior forward is shooting a blistering 70.7 percent from the field with only one game all season in which he has made fewer than two-thirds of his shots. Travis Daniels followed up his best game of the season (18 points against Texas Southern) with his worst (two points on 1-of-9 shooting versus UMKC) and hopes to return to form against the Seminoles.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (6-2): Beasley contributed 16 points and eight rebounds in Florida State’s 17-point win over Southeast Louisiana over the weekend, although his 33 percent shooting marked his worst effort of the young season. Beasley is also 5-of-17 from 3-point range over the last five games after starting the campaign 11-of-18 from outside the arc. Dwayne Bacon (15.8 points) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.9) are the other primary offensive weapons for the Seminoles, who average 85.4 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Bacon also is looking to rebound from a subpar outing against Southeastern Louisiana, which limited the freshman guard to two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

2. Florida State has not been held below 75 points all season.

3. Mississippi State has lost to the only two major-conference opponents it has faced this season - Miami (Fla.) and Texas Tech - by 26 and two points, respectively.

PREDICTION: Florida State 79, Mississippi State 72