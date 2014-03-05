Preview: Mississippi State at Georgia

Georgia has won 10 SEC games for the first time since 1996-97, but Saturday’s loss to Arkansas showed the Bulldogs still have work to do in order to seriously challenge Kentucky and Florida in next week’s conference tournament. Georgia hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday looking to win for the seventh time in nine games and solidify its hold on third place in the SEC heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at LSU. Mississippi State’s postseason prospects are far dimmer, as these Bulldogs reside in last place and bring an 11-game losing streak into the final week of the regular season.

Eight of Mississippi State’s losses during its skid have come by double digits, and defense is an issue. Mississippi State has allowed 75.9 points per game in conference play while opponents are hitting 47.6 percent of their field-goal attempts, both marks ranking last in the SEC. Georgia, which has won more than 16 games just once in the past five seasons, looks to shake off a 16-turnover performance in a lackluster 87-75 loss to the Razorbacks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-16, 3-13 SEC): Head coach Rick Ray is 15 games under .500 in his second season at the helm. Sophomore guard Craig Sword, the team’s leading scorer at 13.3 points, did not play in Saturday’s 85-66 loss to Missouri while attending his grandmother’s funeral. Sophomore forward Gavin Ware is shooting 59.8 percent from the field and is the only other player averaging in double figures at 10.3 points.

ABOUT GEORGIA (16-12, 10-6): The Bulldogs have turned to Kenny Gaines for offense during the recent surge. Gaines is averaging 19.2 points in his past five games, more than six points above his season average, while leading scorer Charles Mann (13.2 points per game) has scored in double figures in only one of his past four contests. The Bulldogs lead the league in conference play by holding opponents to 39.2 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia dominated Mississippi State 75-55 on Feb. 12, getting 19 points from Mann and holding Mississippi State to 3-of-25 shooting from 3-point range.

2. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC and 30th nationally in steals at 7.8 per game.

3. Georgia is 15-4 when outrebounding the competition.

PREDICTION: Georgia 73, Mississippi State 59