Preview: Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Georgia has finished at .500 or better in SEC play four consecutive seasons and recorded its third straight double-figure win campaign in league play, but there is work to do if the Bulldogs want to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Georgia opens play in the SEC tournament Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., against Mississippi State, needing at least two and likely three victories to bolster its postseason resume.

“We all go to Nashville with the rejuvenation that it’s a new season,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters before Georgia’s tournament opener, pointing out while his team closed the regular season with three consecutive victories, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs have to be careful of 11th-seed Mississippi State. Those Bulldogs posted victories down the stretch over Vanderbilt, Alabama and South Carolina after a difficult start to conference play, winning five of their final eight after beginning conference play 2-8. “It just feels great to win for once,” guard Craig Sword admitted before Mississippi State beat Auburn in Saturday’s regular-season finale. Georgia won the only matchup of the season with Mississippi State, riding a career-high 25 points from sophomore center Yante Maten in a 66-57 road victory.

TV: 9:25 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-16): Freshman guard Quinndary Weatherspoon earned all-conference freshman team honors in averaging 12.2 points per game, teaming with forward Gavin Ware (15.8 points) and Sword (12.8 points) to give the Bulldogs three viable offensive options. Ware ranks second in the league in field-goal percentage (62.5 percent) and 12th in scoring. I.J. Ready has become the facilitator coach Ben Howland spent most of his first season at Mississippi State trying to find; Ready has handed out five assists six times in the past eight games.

ABOUT GEORGIA (17-12): Maten has emerged as one of the most improved big men in the nation, ranking 11th in the SEC in scoring at 15.9 points per game and sixth in rebounds at 8.0 per contest. Guard J.J. Frazier leads a potent, yet inconsistent backcourt, at 16.4 points per game, and Frazier (13th in 3-point shooting at 40.4 percent) and Kenny Gaines (15th at 40.1 percent) are threats from beyond the arc. Georgia leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally entering the tournament in field-goal percentage defense (38 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Thursday’s winner faces South Carolina in Friday’s quarterfinals; Georgia swept its two meetings with the Gamecocks, while Mississippi State split its two matchups.

2. Maten is the only SEC player ranked in the top 11 in the league in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage (fifth) and free-throw percentage (10th).

3. Weatherspoon led Mississippi State in scoring against SEC competition (14.9 points).

PREDICTION: Georgia 71, Mississippi State 64