Preview: Mississippi State at Georgia

Georgia hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday looking to win its sixth in a row in the series, and more importantly keep its flickering postseason hopes alive after an encouraging comeback victory Saturday at Tennessee. The Bulldogs rallied from 14 points down in the second half of a 76-75 victory – just Georgia’s second victory in the past seven games – and senior guard J.J. Frazier is getting hot at just the right time.

Frazier scored a season-high 29 points against the Volunteers, and is 8-of-17 from 3-point range while averaging 22 points across the past four games. Mississippi State dropped into a tie with Georgia and three other teams for eighth in the SEC after losing six of its past eight, the latest setback a 77-73 home loss Saturday to South Carolina. Freshman guard Tyson Carter scored a career-high 22 points against the Gamecocks, but sophomore guard and leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon was limited to five points, nearly 12 below his season average. Mississippi State has allowed its past two opponents to shoot 50 percent or better from the field and has given up 77 points or more in five of its past six defeats.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-10, 5-7 SEC): Weatherspoon ranks fourth in the league in scoring at 16.8 points per game, and freshman guard Mario Kegler has made 9-of-13 3-point attempts across his past three games while averaging 16.3 points during that span. Senior point guard I.J. Ready leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8) and is third in assists at 4.7, but is dealing with back and ankle injuries that have forced him to miss the last four games. Mississippi State has struggled on the backboards, averaging a minus-1.5 rebounding margin that ranks 13th in the league and 250th nationally entering the week.

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-11, 5-7): Junior forward Yante Maten ranks third in the SEC in scoring (19.2) but scored only seven points in 17 minutes against Tennessee before fouling out. Sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide leads Georgia in rebounding in conference games at eight per contest, and is averaging 10.2 rebounds during his past six games. Georgia leads the league in defensive rebounding (27.8 per game) while starting the week 34th in the nation in opponents’ field goal percentage (40.4).

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State’s next victory will give it 15 on the season, its highest total since winning 21 games in 2012.

2. Georgia freshman G Tyree Crump scored 13 points in his first career start Saturday.

3. Georgia last lost to Mississippi State in 2013 and has won eight of the past nine meetings.

PREDICTION: Georgia 74, Mississippi State 68