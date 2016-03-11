Georgia 79, Mississippi State 69

On a spectacular day for guards at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Georgia’s J.J. Frazier was as good as any of them.

The sophomore poured in 28 points, dished out four assists and added a pair of steals, as Georgia beat Mississippi State 79-69 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday evening in Nashville, Tenn.

Sixth-seeded Georgia (18-12) puts its faint NCAA Tournament hopes on the line Friday night in the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded South Carolina, a team it beat twice this season.

Georgia, leading from the six-minute mark of the first half on, was able to stay ahead due to Mississippi State’s foul trouble.

Frazier drove along the left baseline and dropped in a beautiful floater from short range, giving Georgia its biggest margin (65-50).

Mississippi State forward Gavin Ware picked up his fourth foul with 11:04 left, and Georgia’s Charles Mann hit a free throw. Reserve forward Johnny Zuppardo, spelling Ware, fouled out moments later.

Mississippi State made a late run helped by a full-court press that forced some miscues. Guard Fred Thomas swished a 3-pointer from right corner with 7:04 left, cutting the deficit to 68-64.

However, Georgia kept the ball in Frazier’s hands. The clincher came when he drove the left side of the floor and banked in a short shot with 2:20 left, extending the margin to 74-68.

Georgia forward Yante Maten scored 20 and pulled eight rebounds. Mississippi State senior guard Craig Sword netted a team-high 19, and Thomas had 17.

Mississippi State (14-17) led by five midway through the first half, but a 12-0 run, highlighted by a pair of Frazier 3-pointers, gave Georgia the lead for good.