Maten's 24 points push Georgia past Mississippi State

Junior forward Yante Maten scored 24 points, and Georgia rallied past Mississippi State in the second half of a 79-72 win Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Senior point guard J.J. Frazier scored all 17 of his points in the second half, fueling a strong closing 20 minutes by Georgia (15-11, 6-7 Southeastern Conference), which won its second consecutive game after a three-game slide.

Juwan Parker added 16 points for the home team.

Related Coverage Preview: Mississippi State at Georgia

Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, freshman guard Lamar Peters and freshman guard Mario Kegler each finished with 14 point for Mississippi State (14-11, 5-8 SEC), which has lost three in a row and five of six overall.

Georgia opened the second half with a 12-3 run, capped by a Frazier 3-pointer that gave put hosts in front 40-35 with 14:29 to play.

Georgia maintained the lead the rest of the way but struggled to put away Mississippi State.

Mississippi State sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton hit a long 3-pointer that tied the game 54-54 with six minutes to play.

Georgia answered with a 12-3 run, with a Mike Edwards dunk extending the advantage to 66-57 and forcing Mississippi State to call timeout with three minutes left.

Georgia put the game away at the foul line and outscored Mississippi State 28-7 from the charity stripe.

Both teams got off to a cold-shooting start. Peters got Mississippi State going with a pair of 3-pointers, and Eli Wright had a steal and a breakaway dunk to put the visitors up 28-21. Georgia made several pushes but never regained the lead in the first half.

E.J. Datcher hit a layup off a nice pass from I.J. Ready right before the first-half buzzer, sending Mississippi State into intermission with a 32-28 lead.