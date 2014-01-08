Preview: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Kentucky has not played since Dec. 28, but the Wildcats notched their best win of the season that day and hope the momentum can carry over into Wednesday’s matchup with visiting Mississippi State. The SEC opener for both teams features the 16th-ranked Wildcats seeking their third straight victory while the Bulldogs are chasing their first road win of the season. Kentucky coach John Calipari has gotten a chance to work with his young team over the last two weeks and is optimistic that his freshman-laden squad can begin to show some consistency.

”Hopefully defensively we just ratchet it up a little bit,“ Calipari said via the official team site. ”Hopefully we’re gonna hold the ball less.“ Mississippi State’s win over Maryland-Eastern Shore last Thursday was the Bulldogs’ 10th victory -- matching their total from all of last season. ”It shows how far we have come as a team and how much growth we have had,” said senior forward Colin Borchert, according to the team website. “Coach (Rick) Ray is coaching us hard and putting us in a position. We have come out and been ready for the challenges. We are looking forward to getting started in conference play.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (10-3): The Bulldogs are not a great offensive team, having scored more than 78 points just once this season. Borchert poured in a career-high 22 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore to push his season average to 10.1 points. Craig Sword leads the team at 14.3 points per game while Gavin Ware contributes 11.2 points, but both players shoot better from the field than they do from the free-throw line.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (10-3): In the win over Louisville on Dec. 28, the Wildcats held the defending national champions below 40 percent shooting and had four freshmen score in double figures, led by 18 points apiece from James Young and Andrew Harrison. “I thought we grew up today,” Calipari said after the much-needed win for his team, which had lost its first three games against ranked opponents. Sophomore center Willie Cauley-Stein has gotten lost in the freshmen hysteria at Kentucky, but he continues to be a defensive force while averaging 4.1 blocks on the season -- 5.3 over his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State attempts almost 15 3-pointers per game, but barely shoots 30 percent as a team.

2. Kentucky leads the all-time series 89-20, including an 11-2 record in the last 13 matchups.

3. Wildcats freshman F Julius Randle has scored in double figures in all 13 games with nine double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 80, Mississippi State 64