Preview: Mississippi State at Mississippi

Mississippi looks to win its fourth consecutive game and avenge a loss to Mississippi State earlier in the year when it hosts its bitter rival on Saturday. The Rebels fell 76-72 to the Bulldogs on Jan. 11 but have since reeled off three straight victories, including a 63-52 road triumph over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Coach Andy Kennedy is delighted with his team’s resurgence, saying: “We just look at it one game at a time, but it’s good for us as it’s never easy on the road, and for us to win two of our first three shows that this team is maturing.”

Mississippi State hopes to complete a season sweep over Ole Miss and beat the Rebels for the eighth time in the last 11 meetings. The Bulldogs have won two SEC games in a row, including a hard-fought 82-74 triumph over Auburn on Wednesday. Coach Rick Ray is pleased with the way his squad is progressing, saying: “This was a good win for our program and our team. I‘m happy with the way we handled adversity.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-5, 3-2 SEC): I.J. Ready, who leads the team in assists per game (3.3), has missed two straight contests and remains day-to-day with a concussion. Craig Sword tops the team in scoring (14.5) but has gone a combined 12-for-32 from the field in his last four games. Roquez Johnson scored 10 of his team-high 18 points from the free-throw line in the win over Auburn.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (13-5, 4-1): Marshall Henderson was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 22 points in victories over Louisiana State and South Carolina. Jarvis Summers recorded 16 points, four assists and four steals versus Vanderbilt and has finished in double figures in eight straight games. Henderson leads the Rebels in scoring (18.7) and is ranked second nationally in 3-pointers per game (4.43).

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State is 141-107 all-time against Ole Miss and has won 23 of the last 31 meetings.

2. Henderson has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 51 straight games.

3. The Bulldogs are ranked 16th nationally with 8.9 steals per contest.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 79, Mississippi State 73