Preview: Mississippi State vs. Mississippi

Sixth-seeded Mississippi begins its quest to defend its SEC tournament crown when it faces in-state rival Mississippi State in the second round in Atlanta on Thursday. The Rebels need to run the table once again to ensure a berth in the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing regular season, which saw them drop six of their last eight games. “I think we might have a setup where we can make a run,” senior guard Marshall Henderson told reporters. “We feel like we can beat any team.”

Mississippi State, the 14th seed, opened the tournament with an impressive 82-68 victory over No. 11 Vanderbilt, which snapped a 13-game losing streak. The Bulldogs split the season series with the Rebels as each team emerged victorious on their home court. Mississippi State has won eight of the last 11 meetings in the series and 23 of the last 32 as it hopes to continue its dominance over its bitter rival and advance to the quarterfinals.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (18-13): Henderson, who leads the Rebels in scoring (19) and steals (1.5), has knocked down at least one 3-point field goal in an SEC-record 64 straight games. Henderson scored a team-high 18 points, but went 2-of-13 from beyond the arc against Vanderbilt to close out the regular season. Ole Miss is ranked 20th nationally in blocks per game (5.7) and recorded eight in its victory over Mississippi State on Jan. 25.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-18): Craig Sword had one of his best displays of the season as he contributed 20 points, six assists and four rebounds against Vanderbilt. Roquez Johnson snapped out of a three-game slump in a big way, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting while adding five rebounds versus the Commodores. The Bulldogs played well in all facets of the game, shooting 59.3 percent from the field while dishing out 21 assists and recording eight steals.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State is 141-108 all-time versus Ole Miss.

2. The Rebels have shot 50 percent or better from the floor in only three games this season.

3. The winner will face No. 3 Georgia in Friday’s quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 75