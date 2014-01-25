Mississippi 82, Mississippi State 63: Marshall Henderson recorded 19 points, four assists and four steals as the host Rebels downed the Bulldogs in the most-played rivalry in the SEC.

Jarvis Summers also scored 19 points for Mississippi (14-5, 5-1 SEC), which has won four games in a row. Ladarius White added 11 points and Sebastian Saiz grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the Rebels, who finished with eight blocked shots -- three by Saiz.

Roquez Johnson contributed 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Mississippi State (13-6, 3-3), which went 6-of-14 from the free-throw line. I.J. Ready, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, chipped in with 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Henderson was fouled on an early 3-pointer and made all three free throws to put Mississippi on top 13-4, and the Rebels extended their lead to 13 with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the half. Henderson led all scorers with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes as Ole Miss took a 38-27 advantage into the break.

Summers sparked a 13-2 spurt to give the Rebels their biggest lead of the game at 53-32 before Mississippi State scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to 13 with 13 1/2 minutes remaining. Ole Miss pulled away for good when Henderson’s driving layup made it 78-58, as the Rebels cruised down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi made 17 of its 20 attempts from the free-throw line. … Mississippi State’s leading scorer, Craig Sword was held to four points on 2-of-7 shooting. … Henderson went just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc but has made a 3-pointer in 52 consecutive games.