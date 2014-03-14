(Updated: RECASTS sentence 1 in graph 4)

Mississippi 78, Mississippi State 66: Marshall Henderson scored 21 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Rebels rallied to down the Bulldogs in the second round of the SEC tournament in Atlanta.

Jarvis Summers also added 21 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds for Mississippi (19-13), which erased a 13-point second-half deficit. Anthony Perez chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds in a reserve role while Demarco Cox pulled down a team-high six boards for the sixth-seeded Rebels, who will face third-seeded Georgia in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Craig Sword recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but also committed seven turnovers for Mississippi State (14-19), which shot 38.8 percent from the field. Fred Thomas also scored 16 points and I.J. Ready netted 10 while Gavin Ware grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the 14th-seeded Bulldogs.

Mississippi State hit its first six shots as it sped out to a 15-4 advantage and Thomas led all scorers with 13 points in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 44-35 edge at the break. Ready’s driving layup increased Mississippi State’s lead to 13 before Henderson keyed an 8-0 spurt to pull Mississippi within 51-46.

LaDarius White gave Ole Miss its first lead of the game at 57-56 and Henderson knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to eight with under four minutes remaining. Henderson nailed another triple to make it 71-60.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ole Miss went 12-of-30 from beyond the 3-point arc. … Henderson has made at least one 3-point field goal in an SEC-record 65 straight games. … The Bulldogs committed 11 turnovers in the second half to finish with 17.