Ole Miss 86, Mississippi State 78

Mississippi guard Stefan Moody put on a show in his final home game, pouring in a career-high 43 points and leading the Rebels to an 86-78 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

Moody joins LSU freshman Ben Simmons as the only Southeastern Conference players to score 40 points in a game this season. Moody hit six 3-pointers and made 15 of 18 free throws.

Moody hit three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game and had 24 points in the first half, leading the Rebels to a 44-32 lead. Gavin Ware kept the Bulldogs within striking distance, though, connecting on all seven of his field-goal attempts for 15 first-half points.

Ware finished with 28 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-11 SEC).

Mississippi State made several runs at the Rebels in the second half. Bulldogs guard Fred Thomas hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left, and guard Craig Sword converted a three-point play to trim the deficit to 75-69. However, the Rebels made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

Ole Miss (19-11, 9-8 SEC) finishes the regular season at Tennessee on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Auburn on Saturday to end the regular season.