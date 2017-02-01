Davis powers Ole Miss in rout of Mississippi State

Sophomore guard Terence Davis scored 18 points in an impact performance, and Ole Miss drubbed struggling Mississippi State 88-61 Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

The 27-point margin of victory was the largest in the series between Ole Miss and Mississippi State since 1951.

The Rebels forced 19 turnovers, jumped out to a big lead in the first half and salted away the Bulldogs in the second.

Senior forward Sebastian Saiz recorded his 15th double-double of the season, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels (13-9, 4-5 SEC), who have won three in a row.

Junior guard Deandre Burnett added 16 points, including a 7-of-7 performance at the foul line. Senior guard Rasheed Brooks scored 15 points off the bench.

Davis had a lean-in, one-handed dunk along the baseline that ended a seven-minute scoring drought for Ole Miss and helped the Rebels answer a challenge from the Bulldogs early in the first half. Davis followed the dunk with a fast-break assist that led to a three-point play by Burnett. It pushed the Rebels lead to 69-54 at the 10-minute mark.

They weren't challenged down the stretch.

Mississippi State freshman guard Lamar Peters scored 16 points before leaving the game with an injury with nine minutes left in the second half. Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their second straight game and have lost four of five.

Ole Miss closed out the first half with a 22-5 run and went into the locker room with a comfortable 51-33 lead. Brooks scored 13 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Mississippi State turned it over 12 times in the first half, helping the Rebels enjoy their highest-scoring half of the season.