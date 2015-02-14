FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri
February 14, 2015

Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

If Missouri is going to snap a 10-game losing streak Saturday against visiting Mississippi State, the Tigers will have do it without their most consistent offensive player. First-year coach Kim Anderson announced Thursday that Wes Clark, who leads the Tigers with 11.8 points in SEC play, will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow. The Tigers have been shorthanded recently because of suspensions to freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar, Namon Wright and Tramaine Isabell, and Anderson said their status would be re-evaluated in individual meetings.

The teams enter the game with struggling offenses, with the Tigers ranked 314th out of 351 Division I teams at 61.3 points. The Bulldogs are 312th at 61.4 points after averaging 46 points in a back-to-back losses. In addition, the Bulldogs have lost 24 of their last 26 true road games.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (11-13, 4-7 SEC): Craig Sword averages a team-best 12 points in league play while I.J. Ready, who has hit 20-of-20 free throws in conference action, adds 9.8 points. Fred Thomas adds 9.7 points in SEC play, while Gavin Ware averages 9.6 points and team-best 9.1 rebounds in conference contests. Trivante Bloodman has a team-high 51 assists in SEC action, while the Bulldogs are ranked 348th nationally with 8.5 assists per game.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-17, 1-10): Johnathan Williams III leads the Tigers with 12 points and seven rebounds but has been held to 9.2 points during the losing streak. Keith Shamburger adds 8.5 points and, with a team-best 3.7 assists, will be the Tigers’ main ballhandler. The suspended freshmen combine for 19.6 points for a team that’s scored more than 60 points only twice during the losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. Four of Mississippi State’s SEC losses have been by six or fewer points and the Bulldogs had a second-half lead in each.

2. The Bulldogs are 8-1 when they shoot better than 45 percent but 0-6 when the opponents hits that shooting clip.

3. A twin-engine plane carrying Anderson to a recruiting trip in Illinois made an emergency landing near St. Louis on Wednesday because of engine trouble.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 64, Missouri 55

