Preview: Mississippi State at Missouri

If Missouri is going to snap a 10-game losing streak Saturday against visiting Mississippi State, the Tigers will have do it without their most consistent offensive player. First-year coach Kim Anderson announced Thursday that Wes Clark, who leads the Tigers with 11.8 points in SEC play, will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow. The Tigers have been shorthanded recently because of suspensions to freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar, Namon Wright and Tramaine Isabell, and Anderson said their status would be re-evaluated in individual meetings.
The teams enter the game with struggling offenses, with the Tigers ranked 314th out of 351 Division I teams at 61.3 points. The Bulldogs are 312th at 61.4 points after averaging 46 points in a back-to-back losses. In addition, the Bulldogs have lost 24 of their last 26 true road games.
TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (11-13, 4-7 SEC): Craig Sword averages a team-best 12 points in league play while I.J. Ready, who has hit 20-of-20 free throws in conference action, adds 9.8 points. Fred Thomas adds 9.7 points in SEC play, while Gavin Ware averages 9.6 points and team-best 9.1 rebounds in conference contests. Trivante Bloodman has a team-high 51 assists in SEC action, while the Bulldogs are ranked 348th nationally with 8.5 assists per game.
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-17, 1-10): Johnathan Williams III leads the Tigers with 12 points and seven rebounds but has been held to 9.2 points during the losing streak. Keith Shamburger adds 8.5 points and, with a team-best 3.7 assists, will be the Tigers’ main ballhandler. The suspended freshmen combine for 19.6 points for a team that’s scored more than 60 points only twice during the losing streak.
1. Four of Mississippi State’s SEC losses have been by six or fewer points and the Bulldogs had a second-half lead in each.
2. The Bulldogs are 8-1 when they shoot better than 45 percent but 0-6 when the opponents hits that shooting clip.
3. A twin-engine plane carrying Anderson to a recruiting trip in Illinois made an emergency landing near St. Louis on Wednesday because of engine trouble.
PREDICTION: Mississippi State 64, Missouri 55