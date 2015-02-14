Mississippi State 77, Missouri 74: Roquez Johnson and Craig Sword each scored 22 points as the Bulldogs held off the host Tigers late for the SEC victory.

Johnson and Sword combined for 22-of-25 free throws for Mississippi State (12-13, 5-7 SEC), which shot 56.1 percent from the floor. Gavin Ware added nine points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who won their third road game in 27 tries.

Johnathan Williams III had career-high 27 points - including a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to cut the lead to 75-74 - and seven rebounds for Missouri (7-18, 1-11), which has lost 11 straight. Keith Shamburger added 15 points and six assists and Ryan Rosburg added 12 points off the bench for the Tigers.

Williams had seven straight points for Missouri to cut the lead to 46-42 five minutes into the second half and the Tigers got within three on D‘Angelo Allen’s layup but the Bulldogs answered with buckets from Ware and Johnson with 7 1/2 left. Williams’ 3-pointer and Keanau Post’s jumper capped a 12-4 run that gave Missouri a brief 64-63 lead three minutes later but Mississippi State scored eight of the next 10 points - starting with Johnson’s three-point play - and hit six straight free throws to seal the win.

Ware and Johnson each had a couple of baskets during an 21-5 run that gave the Bulldogs a 33-16 lead with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Rosburg had back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to 10 and Jakeenan Gant’s dunk before halftime got the Tigers within 40-29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri freshmen Montaque Gill-Caesar (two points) and Namon Wright (six points) both returned from a two-game suspension and came off the bench Saturday. ... The Bulldogs, who shot 66.7 percent from the floor in the first half, improved to 9-1 when they shoot at least 45 percent. ... Missouri went 14-of-21 from the foul line while the Bulldogs hit 26-of-33.