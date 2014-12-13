Preview: Mississippi State at Oregon State

Oregon State looks to stay unbeaten at home this season when it faces Mississippi State on Saturday. The Beavers have won four games in a row at Gill Coliseum and hope to secure their first victory over an SEC opponent this season after falling 71-69 to Auburn in the consolation game of the MGM Grand Main Event. “I think the experience we’re gaining from these close games is invaluable,” coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “We just have to make sure that every day we’re focusing on improving.”

The Bulldogs look to halt their 18-game road losing streak and avoid dropping three straight non-conference contests for the first time since 2012. Mississippi State - which was picked to finish last in the SEC by the media - is coming off losses to TCU and Tulane and hopes to secure its first win away from home since Jan. 12, 2013. “We have to execute against Oregon State,” Bulldogs junior forward Gavin Ware told reporters. “We’ve been working on defense and rebounding.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-2): Travis Daniels collected 13 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs shot 38.2 percent from the floor - including 2-of-13 from 3-point range - in the 59-54 loss to Tulane. Craig Sword - who topped the team in scoring last year - was limited to two minutes of action against the Green Wave due to the flu, but is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday. Mississippi State has been held to under 39 percent shooting in its last two games and has missed 18 of its last 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-2): Gary Payton II, who leads the team in scoring (14.0), rebounding (9.6) and steals (2.1) , has notched three straight double-doubles. Victor Robbins scored a game-high 18 points off the bench while Payton II grabbed 12 rebounds in the 65-58 overtime win over Portland last Saturday and the junior guard has 40 boards in his last three outings. Langston Morris-Walker has scored in double figures in four straight games and has gone 17-of-20 from the foul line during that span.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State is 9-18 against current members of the SEC.

2. The Beavers have held three opponents to below 30 percent shooting from the field.

3. Mississippi State is 1-22 on the road under Rick Ray.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 69, Mississippi State 64