(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Oregon State 59, Mississippi State 49: Gary Payton II collected 13 points and eight rebounds as the Beavers handed the Bulldogs their 19th consecutive road loss.

Jarmal Reid added 13 points off the bench for Oregon State (6-2), which won its third straight despite shooting 37.3 percent. Langston Morris-Walker scored all 10 of his points in the first half while Daniel Gomis and Olaf Schaftenaar each pulled down seven boards for the Beavers.

Fred Thomas led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds for Mississippi State (5-3), which hasn’t won on the road since Jan. 12, 2013. Craig Sword chipped in with eight points for the Bulldogs, who shot 34.7 percent from the field and was 6-for-23 from 3-point range.

Reid sparked a 6-0 spurt to seemingly put the Beavers in control at 47-31 before Thomas scored five points during a 13-2 surge that cut the deficit to four with under five minutes remaining in the second half. Malcolm Duvivier knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to put Oregon State on top 54-47, and the Beavers held Mississippi State without a basket over the final three minutes.

Morris-Walker scored the first seven points of the game as Oregon State jumped out to an 18-4 lead. The Beavers were held without a field goal for almost seven minutes but still found themselves in front by four after Payton ended the drought with a dunk, and they carried a 30-23 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State went 10-for-13 from the free-throw line while Mississippi State finished 9-for-11. … The Beavers improved to 5-0 at Gill Coliseum. … Mississippi State is 1-22 on the road under Rick Ray.