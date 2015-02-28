Preview: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Mississippi State and South Carolina are both limping to the finish of the SEC regular season while trying to avoid a spot in the first day of the SEC tournament. The Gamecocks will try to pull even for 11th place in the conference when they host the Bulldogs on Saturday. The bottom four finishers in the conference each have to play on Wednesday at the start of the SEC tournament, and both Mississippi State and South Carolina are among those fighting off the bottom four.

The Bulldogs are riding a three-game losing streak but battled No. 1 Kentucky for about 25 minutes on Wednesday before falling off the pace and suffering a 74-56 loss. The Gamecocks sit a game behind Mississippi State in 12th place in the SEC and have a more forgiving stretch with two of the last three games at home. South Carolina dropped under .500 with a loss at Alabama on Tuesday and is shooting 30.7 percent from the field in dropping the last two games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-16, 5-10 SEC): The Bulldogs rank 13th in the 14-team SEC in scoring average at 61.9 points and have failed to top 65 in any of their last five losses. Fred Thomas ended a five-game stretch in which he failed to score in double figures with 14 points in his return to the starting lineup against Kentucky, but Mississippi State shot itself in the foot with poor free-throw shooting and struggles beyond the arc. The Bulldogs are shooting 30.3 percent from 3-point range, ahead of only the Gamecocks among SEC foes.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (13-14, 4-11): The Gamecocks (64.7) average more points than the Bulldogs but are last in the SEC in field-goal percentage (39.9) and 3-point percentage (28.8) and have failed to reach 60 points in any of their last seven setbacks. Depth in the lineup is an issue, and the South Carolina bench was held scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting in Tuesday’s 59-51 loss at Alabama. Guard Sindarius Thornwell (11.2 points) is second on the team in scoring but is battling through a shooting slump and is 11-of-48 from the field over the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina won at Mississippi State 74-62 last season behind 22 points and 11 rebounds from Thornwell.

2. Bulldogs G Craig Sword is 2-of-11 from 3-point range over the last three games.

3. Gamecocks F Michael Carrera has at least nine rebounds in seven of the last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 61, Mississippi State 59