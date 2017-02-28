South Carolina pulled out of its tailspin with a solid victory last time out and looks to solidify its NCAA Tournament bid when struggling Mississippi State visits for an SEC tussle on Tuesday. The Gamecocks had lost three in a row and four of five before holding Tennessee to 33.3 percent shooting in an 82-55 rout Saturday that kept them in the top four in the conference.

It was the first time that South Carolina, which leads the SEC in scoring defense (64.4), held a team under 60 points this month and senior guard Duane Notice told reporters afterward, “This certainly resembles what we’ve been doing, in terms of defensive intensity.” The Gamecocks are trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004 and victories over the Bulldogs and Ole Miss to end the regular season would go a long way toward clinching a return trip. Mississippi State has dropped six consecutive games, including a 77-73 setback against South Carolina on Feb. 11 and Saturday’s 77-48 loss to Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs, who have not reached the NCAAs or the NIT since 2012, lost by seven or fewer in the first five games during their losing streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-14, 5-11 SEC): Coach Ben Howland told reporters that experience was an issue when his Bulldogs shot 29.8 percent from the field and turned the ball over 17 times against Vanderbilt. Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon leads the team in scoring (16.5) and a pair of freshmen are next – guards Lamar Peters (11.3) and Mario Kegler (10.3). Senior guard I.J. Ready contributes 8.3 points and a team-high 4.3 assists while sophomore forward Aric Holman scores 8.3 and grabs a team-best 6.1 boards per contest.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (21-8, 11-5): Four players reached double figures scoring in the victory over Tennessee and the Gamecocks pulled away with a 44-25 advantage in the second half. Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell is second in the SEC in scoring (21.0) while contributing 7.3 rebounds, a league-best 2.2 steals and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore guard PJ Dozier led the way with 19 points on Saturday to push his average to 13.8, Notice supplies 10.6 points per game and sophomore forward Chris Silva adds 9.9.

TIP-INS

1. Thornwell scored 28 as the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs for the fourth time in five meetings earlier this month.

2. Peters has made 54 shots from 3-point range, tied for fourth-most for a freshman in Mississippi State history with Dee Bost and five behind Reginald Delk.

3. South Carolina freshman G Rakym Felder scored 12 off the bench against Tennessee after combining for 18 the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 75, Mississippi State 61