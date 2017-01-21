Preview: Mississippi State at Tennessee

After taking the SEC's top team to the wire, Mississippi State begins a softer portion of its schedule when it visits Tennessee on Saturday. The Bulldogs have shown some fight of late with a three-game winning streak and then a heartbreaking 88-81 loss to No. 5 Kentucky on Tuesday, and five of their next six opponents have losing records in league play.

Despite the setback, confidence is soaring for Mississippi State, which shot 54.2 percent from the floor in the loss and enters this one 2-0 on the road in conference action. "You can't knock Kentucky - they're one of the best teams in the country," freshman Lamar Peters told reporters after scoring a career-high 25 points. "But when you look at the talent on our team, I feel like we're one of the best teams in the country, too. We can hang with anybody. And it's frustrating because we knew we could have won that game." The Volunteers have lost four of their last five after Tuesday's 80-69 defeat at Ole Miss. They are opening a challenging three-game homestand that also features visits from Kentucky and Kansas State of the Big 12.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-5, 3-2 SEC): Peters is averaging 17 points over his last four games to boost his average to 11.3, second on the team. Top scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.7) is averaging 16.8 over the same stretch while shooting 59.5 percent from the field, and the sophomore had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting in the only meeting with the Volunteers last season. Sophomore forward Aric Holman is the one other Bulldog scoring in double figures (10.1) and he leads the squad in rebounding (6.6) and blocks (2.2).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (9-9, 2-4): Frustration seems to be building in Knoxville after the Volunteers shot 35.2 percent, blew a 13-point lead and missed their final 10 shots in the loss to the Rebels. "They played harder. They played with passion," coach Rick Barnes told the media. "No ifs, ands or buts about it, this was a total Tennessee team loss." Robert Hubbs III scored 15 points and leads the team in that category (14.4), while freshman Lamonte Turner is averaging 13 over the last three games - making 6-of-14 from 3-point range in that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State G I.J. Ready is shooting 57.9 percent from the floor in SEC play after hitting 47.1 percent in non-conference action.

2. The Bulldogs rank third in the SEC in 3-point shooting (37.1 percent) and the Volunteers are 10th (32.7).

3. Hubbs was one of four Volunteers in double figures in an 80-75 win at Mississippi State last season.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 75, Tennessee 73