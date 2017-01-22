Hubbs, Williams pace Tennessee past Mississippi St.

Robert Hubbs III and Grant Williams combined for 36 points in Tennessee's 91-74 win over Mississippi State on Saturday at Knoxville, Tenn.

Hubbs connected on 8 of 11 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt and finished with 19 points. Williams added 17 points.

The Volunteers also received 15 points from Admiral Schofield, who was nearly perfect off the bench by going 5-for-6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Schnider Herard led the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lamar Peters chipped in with 11 points. The Bulldogs were gunning for their third Southeastern Conference road win this season.

The Volunteers (10-9, 3-4) went on a 12-5 run midway through the second half to take commanding 73-56 lead. Jordan Bowden hit a couple of 3-point jumpers, Hubbs added a pair of free throws and a jumper and Schofield sank a pair of free throws and Tennessee's lead ballooned to 20 at 78-58.

Everything went right in the second half for the Volunteers, who had lost four of five coming into Saturday's game. Tennessee averaged 77.1 points per game before Saturday and easily exceeded that mark thanks to shooting 46.3 percent from the field (31 of 67).

Hardly anything went right for the Bulldogs, who missed 14 of 17 shots at one point in the second half.

Point guard Jordan Bone was in control for the Tennessee directing his teammates to easy buckets and grabbing loose balls. Bone finished with eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Volunteers took care of the ball and committed only seven turnovers. Conversely, the Bulldogs committed 11 turnovers.

Foul trouble was a factor for the Bulldogs, who put the Volunteers in the bonus at the 12:22 mark of the second half. Tennessee failed to take advantage, making only 22 of 37 attempts from the foul line.

Tennessee took a 37-34 lead into halftime thanks to dominating the glass and grabbing 12 offensive boards. There were six first-half ties.