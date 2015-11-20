Preview: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Two teams looking for reasons to believe things will be different in 2015-16 meet when Mississippi State takes on Texas Tech in the consolation round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off on Friday. Both teams finished with 13-19 records a season ago and boast experienced players to go along with talented newcomers as they attempt to become more competitive.

Texas Tech gave No. 16 Utah all it could handle in the first round before dropping a 73-63 decision and Tubby Smith’s squad has seven of last season’s top eight scorers back. The Red Raiders will need better shooting to leave the island with a victory or two after making 39.1 percent from the field overall, 3-of-19 from 3-point range and 10-of-18 at the free-throw line. Mississippi State has dropped two straight for first-year coach Ben Howland, including a 105-79 dismantling by Miami (Fla.) on Thursday. Highly regarded freshman Malik Newman scored 15 points in the first-round contest after producing only six in his debut.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-2): Gavin Ware (19.7) leads five players averaging double figures in scoring early on while 2014-15 All-SEC second team pick Craig Sword (15.0) is second. I.J. Ready, who joins Newman and Sword in a talented backcourt that could cause problems, was held to nine points by Miami and is averaging 14.3. The Bulldogs, who were upset by Southern on Monday, allowed 56.7 percent shooting from the field against Miami and Howland told reporters, “Defensively, we’ve got to get way better.”

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-1): Senior guard Devaugntah Williams followed up his 26-point effort in the season-opening victory over High Point with 13 on Thursday. Justin Gray and Devon Thomas, who scored 21 between them last Friday, went 0-for-6 and did not produce a point against Utah while guard Toddrick Gotcher rebounded from a tough opener to post 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Red Raiders’ big men - 6-8 Zach Smith and Aaron Ross along with 6-9 Norense Odiase - produced 28 points and 19 rebounds total.

TIP-INS

1. Howland took UCLA to three Final Fours and Smith coached Kentucky to the NCAA title in 1998.

2. The Bulldogs have made 25 shots from 3-point range in the first three games and are shooting 49 percent overall.

3. Williams has made 6-14 from 3-point range and grabbed 10 rebounds in the first two games.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 68, Mississippi State 62