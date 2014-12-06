Preview: Mississippi State at Tulane

Mississippi State has had plenty of time to absorb the sting of its first defeat, while Tulane’s only setback is a distant memory. The two one-loss squads will try to stay that way when they square off Saturday at Tulane in the first meeting since 2003 between the old SEC and Southern Conference foes. After defeating their first five opponents by an average of 15.4 points, the Bulldogs shot 36.5 percent in falling to TCU 61-52 on Saturday in the title game of the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic.

Fred Thomas led Mississippi State with 14 points and three steals and made 3-of-6 3-pointers to boost his season percentage to 48.1 percent, the sixth-highest mark among SEC players. The Green Wave topped Loyola Chicago by an 83-70 margin on Wednesday in the squad’s first road game of the season, running its winning streak to six games. It is the program’s longest run since it opened the 2011-12 season with nine consecutive wins.

2 p.m. ET

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-1): Thomas and leading scorer Gavin Ware have carried the load of late while senior forward Roquez Johnson has been less of a factor. After getting up 42 shots through the team’s first four games, Johnson has been limited to eight in 42 minutes of action over the last two affairs, producing seven total points. He was 1-for-4 from the floor in the loss to TCU, which offered a rare poor-shooting effort for a team that entered shooting a solid 49.4 percent from the floor.

ABOUT TULANE (6-1): Tre Drye made all seven of his shot attempts in Wednesday’s victory, continuing an amazingly accurate start to his season. While not always the first option for the Green Wave - who have three players averaging in double figures ahead of Drye’s 8.3 mark - the senior has missed just once in 14 shots over a four-game stretch and only three times in 20 attempts over a span of six contests. If he had enough shots to qualify, Drye’s 76 percent showing would rank in the top five nationally.

1. Saturday’s contest is the only one in a span of 13 days for Mississippi State.

2. Green Wave G Jay Hook has scored in double figures in every game of the winning streak after producing two points in a season-opening loss to Wake Forest.

3. The Bulldogs have won five straight meetings between the teams since Tulane’s last victory in 1966.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 71, Tulane 68