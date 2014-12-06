Tulane 59, Mississippi State 54: Jay Hook scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the host Green Wave to a seventh consecutive victory.

Hook made five of Tulane’s seven 3-pointers, including one in the final minute to help put it away. Jonathan Stark had 13 points and Louis Dabney chipped in nine and a team-high four assists as the Green Wave (7-1) extended the program’s longest winning streak since a 9-0 start to the 2011-12 campaign.

Travis Daniels led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 13 points and nine rebounds while Gavin Ware contributed 11 points and the team’s only two blocked shots. Roquez Johnson was the only other player in double figures with 10 points as Mississippi State shot 38.2 percent from the floor and made just 2-of-13 3-pointers.

The Green Wave scored the final five points of the first half to claim a 28-26 lead and Cameron Reynolds’ layup with 12:29 to go put Tulane up 45-38 before the hosts endured a scoreless stretch of over five minutes. Fred Thomas rebounded his own miss and scored with 9:16 left to pull the Bulldogs within a point and his 3-pointer with 6:06 left gave Mississippi State its first lead of the second half 49-48.

The lead exchanged hands on several occasions down the stretch, the last time coming when Dabney got inside for a layup to put Tulane up 56-54 with 2:06 left. Trivante Bloodman missed two free throws on the other end and Ware was off on a jumper with a minute to go before Hook’s final 3-pointer made it 59-54 with 29 seconds to go, more than enough for the Green Wave to end a six-game losing streak in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs had one 3-pointer over the final 35-plus minutes. ... Both teams were hurt at the foul line, as Mississippi State was 10-for-16 and Tulane went 6-for-11. ... Hook has 137 career 3-pointers, one shy of sixth place in school history.