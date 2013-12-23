Preview: Mississippi State vs. UNLV

Mississippi State looks to match its win total from last season when it faces UNLV in the championship game of the Las Vegas Classic on Monday. The Bulldogs have won five straight games and look like a totally different team from the squad that finished 10-22 last season. Mississippi State never had a winning streak longer than three games in 2012 - a brutal season that included a 13-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs defeated South Florida 71-66 in Sunday’s semifinal matchup as Fred Thomas scored 14 points and Gavin Ware contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds. The Rebels, meanwhile, enter this matchup with a four-game winning streak after topping Santa Clara in the other semifinal 92-71. Deville Smith led five players in double figures with 21 points as UNLV enjoyed a splendid shooting display.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-2): Sophomore guard Craig Sword, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven straight contests. Ware, another sophomore, recorded his fourth double-double of the season against South Florida, but it was his first since Nov. 23. Junior forward Roquez Johnson, solid from the foul line early in the season, is 5-of-14 from the stripe over his last five games.

ABOUT UNLV (7-4): The Rebels shot 60.7 percent from the field and 7-of-14 from 3-point range against Santa Clara. Roscoe Smith scored 15 points - his sixth straight game in double figures - and the transfer from Connecticut is also averaging a team-high 13.2 rebounds. UNLV has scored increasingly more points in each of its last five games - 58, 73, 81, 82 and 92.

TIP-INS

1. Six of UNLV’s seven wins have come by at least 19 points.

2. Mississippi State’s last six wins have included victory margins of one, two, five and six points.

3. Deville Smith entered Sunday’s game with 36 total points on the season before shooting 8-of-13, including 4-of-6 from long range, against Santa Clara.

PREDICTION: UNLV 79, Mississippi State 70