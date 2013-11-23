Preview: Mississippi State at Utah State

A pair of unbeatens meet Saturday night in an intriguing non-conference affair as Utah State hosts Mississippi State. The Aggies are on the verge of their fifth 4-0 start in the last 35 years and looking to avenge a tough loss in the last meeting between the teams, a 66-64 setback at a ranked Bulldogs team on New Year’s Eve 2011. Utah State, picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, has shot 46 percent from 3-point range - 15th-best in the nation entering Friday - to dispatch its first three opponents, including a 71-64 victory at UC Santa Barbara last Saturday.

Starting guards Preston Medlin, Spencer Butterfield and TeNale Roland combined to go 10-for-20 from beyond the arc in that victory. Mississippi State didn’t do much from the perimeter in its last game but dominated inside in a 94-72 rout of Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday. Center Gavin Ware had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who played their first game without injured point guard I.J. Ready.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-0): Ware was 8-for-11 from the floor and spearheaded a 41-27 advantage on the boards Tuesday. The interior strength was helpful without Ready - who is sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring injury - but replacement Trivante Bloodman did a fine job stepping up with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, five assists and four steals. “I think anybody that looks at Trivante Bloodman now as compared to last year can see he’s developed,” coach Rick Ray told The Dispatch of his sophomore point guard.

ABOUT UTAH STATE (3-0): The perimeter game shined against the Gauchos one week ago, but center Jarred Shaw has been the constant for coach Stew Morrill. Shaw is averaging team highs with 15 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent, and the Aggies will need him to contend with Ware and others underneath. Medlin is one of the few holdovers from the previous meeting with Mississippi State, as he scored a team-high 15 points in that two-point loss two years ago.

TIP-INS

1. Ware has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in all three games.

2. The Aggies are shooting 76.3 percent from the line - 40th in the country entering Friday - while the Bulldogs are 283rd with a 63 percent mark.

3. Mississippi State is 4-4 all-time against Mountain West teams.

PREDICTION: Utah State 73, Mississippi State 70