Utah State 87, Mississippi State 68
November 24, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Utah State 87, Mississippi State 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED nickname to Bulldogs in 2nd graph.)

Utah State 87, Mississippi State 68: Preston Medlin scored 21 points as the host Aggies coasted to a big non-conference win.

Jarred Shaw had 17 points and eight rebounds and Spencer Butterfield scored 16 points for Utah State, which improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008-09. Jalen Moore hit all three of his shots off the bench to produce nine points while grabbing eight rebounds as the Aggies avenged a two-point loss to the Bulldogs two seasons ago.

Gavin Ware finished with 19 points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs (3-1). Colin Borchert chipped in 15 points and Craig Sword had 11.

Utah State never trailed and finished the first half on a 16-6 run to take a 41-28 lead into the break. Medlin completed that surge with a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half and highlighted a burst early in the second half with another from beyond the arc to give the Aggies a 58-43 advantage.

Ware had back-to-back layups to pull the Bulldogs within 10 points inside of eight minutes. Medlin hit two free throws before finding Ben Clifford for a 3-pointer to make it 73-56 with under five minutes to go and Utah State cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State fell to 4-5 all-time against teams from the Mountain West Conference. ... The Aggies had a 41-23 advantage on the boards. ... Medlin and Butterfield combined to make 7-of-12 3-pointers.

