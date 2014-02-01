Preview: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State looks to stop a two-game slide and provide a bit of payback for an embarrassing loss when it travels to face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs were pounded 72-31 at home in the previous meeting between the teams last February, which accounted for Mississippi State’s lowest scoring output in the shot clock era. After consecutive home wins earlier this month, the Bulldogs have dropped two straight by an average of 15 points, including a 62-51 setback versus No. 4 Florida on Thursday that stands as their worst offensive showing since the loss to the Commodores.

Vanderbilt is headed in the other direction after allowing a total of 109 points in back-to-back road wins that have pushed it toward the middle of the pack in the league standings. Rod Odom had 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in a 59-54 win at Georgia on Wednesday. The Commodores limited Georgia to a 15-for-55 showing from the field in holding their opponent under 60 points for the fifth time in the last 11 games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3, FSN

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-7, 3-4 SEC): Florida head coach Billy Donovan may have provided a clue as to how to shut down the Bulldogs as he urged his team to limit the fouls, and it worked. After averaging nearly 28 free-throw attempts in SEC play, Mississippi State managed to go just 1-for-6 from the line against the Gators. Colin Borchert led the Bulldogs with 15 points but failed to get to the charity stripe, where he and his fellow starters combined to go 0-for-2 in a collective 135 minutes of playing time.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-8, 3-4): The Commodores limited Georgia to 4-for-23 from 3-point range on Wednesday, keeping with a theme that has helped Kevin Stallings’ team stand out on the defensive end. Vanderbilt enters Saturday leading the SEC in 3-point percentage defense (27.6) and has held opponents to a 21.9 percent mark in its three league wins. Meanwhile, Odom - who was 4-for-8 from long range against Georgia - is second in conference play with 24 3-pointers, just nine fewer than Mississippi State’s team total.

TIP-INS

1. Borchert was 0-for-6 from the field and held scoreless in the loss to Vanderbilt last season.

2. Commodores G Kyle Fuller is averaging 18 points in his team’s last three wins and just 5.5 in its last two losses.

3. Bulldogs G Craig Sword has at least one steal in 19 consecutive games and leads the SEC with 2.6 per game.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 67, Mississippi State 60