Preview: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt limped into the SEC tournament with four straight losses, but the Commodores seem red-hot compared to their first-round foe. Mississippi State enters Wednesday’s matchup at the Georgia Dome on a 13-game losing streak that dates to Jan. 22 and already includes one loss to the Commodores. The winner faces No. 6 seed Mississippi on Thursday night.

The team’s have met 13 times in the SEC tournament with the Commodores holding an 8-5 edge. Vanderbilt also has claimed the past two regular-season meetings, winning 55-49 on Feb. 1 in Nashville and clobbering the Bulldogs 72-31 in Starkville last season. Vanderbilt has advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament in each of the last four seasons and won the title in 2012.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SECTV, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-18): Mississippi State’s skid is tied for the second-longest in school history and the Bulldogs haven’t won a game away from home since beating South Florida in the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 22. The Bulldogs have struggled horribly at the offensive end all season, with only guard Craig Sword (13.4 points) and forward Gavin Ware (10 points, 7.2 rebounds) averaging double digits. They’ve also struggled to get stops, though they defend the perimeter well, holding opponents to 32.3 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-15): The Commodores put up a fight in conference play, but with only seven active scholarship players they’ve wilted down the stretch. They continue to be competitive, though, as eight of their 11 SEC losses were by single digits. The Commodores let a close one get away in the regular-season finale Saturday, losing 65-62 at Mississippi despite a career-high 25 points from guard Dai-Jon Parker.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt has made a 3-pointer in all 895 games since the inception of the 3-point shot in the 1986-87 season, one of only three schools who can make the claim (UNLV, Princeton).

2. Vanderbilt G Rod Odom (13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds) was named second-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and C Damian Jones (11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds) was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

3. Mississippi State is 10-1 when leading at halftime but 2-16 when trailing at the break.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 68, Mississippi State 62