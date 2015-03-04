Preview: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

It’s a new month and in some respects, Vanderbilt didn’t hesitate in turning the calendar page. The Commodores definitely want to move on from coach Kevin Stallings’ profanity-laced rant directed at freshman Wade Baldwin IV – an incident which was caught on camera during Thursday’s game against Tennessee. But they don’t want to forget about their three-game win streak as part of a 6-2 February as they prepare to host Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Commodores bounced back Saturday inmore ways than one, overcoming a 14-point deficit to beat Alabama 73-66 asBaldwin scored a team-high 15 points. “He’s been nothing but great ever sincethe incident happened, and he’s definitely remorseful about it,” the freshmanguard said of Stallings in a post-game news conference. “I‘m just happy to beplaying for him and getting back out on the home floor and hoping to win theselast two games for our seniors.”TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-17, 5-11, SEC): WhileVanderbilt was soaring last month, the Bulldogs were skidding, winning only twoof their eight February games and bringing a four-game losing streak intoMarch. Mississippi State coach Rick Ray, though, is aiming to avoid a finish inthe conference’s bottom four and thus having to play an extra round in thefive-day postseason tournament next week. After finishing a point off hisseason high with 26 in Saturday’s 81-66 loss at South Carolina, guard CraigSword is pacing the squad with 10.4 points per game while Gavin Ware isaveraging 10.1 and a team-most 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who ranknext-to-last in the SEC in scoring (62.1 points) and 3-point shooting (30.4percent) and last in turnover margin (minus-3).

ABOUT VANDERBILT (17-12, 7-9): The Commodoreshave been launching shots with accuracy of late, shooting 48.1 percent fromfield, including 34-of-68 from 3-point range, over their last three games. Overall,Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC in field-goal percentage (46.6) and is topsin 3-point shooting at 38.3 percent, with five players – led by Baldwin at 42.9– hitting at least 38 percent from beyond the arc. Sophomore center DamianJones is pacing the team with 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while guard RileyLaChance and Baldwin are leading all SEC freshmen with 12.2 points and 4.3assists, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State rallied from a seven-point second-halfdeficit to beat visiting Vanderbilt 57-54 on Jan. 19 and is looking for its firstthree-game win streak in the series since 2004.

2. The Commodores shot 38.5 percent from thefield, including 5-of-20 3-pointers, in the first meeting and finished withtheir second-lowest point total of the season.

3. Five of Vanderbilt’s nine conference losseshave been by four or fewer points, including both February setbacks.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi State 62