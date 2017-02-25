Preview: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is making a late push for the NCAA Tournament and looks to take the next step when it hosts Mississippi State on Saturday. The Commodores have won three in a row and four of five to move squarely onto the bubble but must keep it going against the Bulldogs with showdowns against SEC leaders No. 10 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida looming.

Vanderbilt moved above .500 in conference play Wednesday with a 67-56 road win against in-state rival Tennessee, avenging an earlier 87-75 loss to the Volunteers in Nashville. “I really think our guys were extra motivated with losing the first game in our place, wanting to come back and show we’re a much better team and playing at a much higher level than we were earlier in the year,” first-year coach Bryce Drew told reporters after the Commodores held Tennessee to season lows in points and field-goal percentage (.290). Mississippi State is on a season-worst five-game losing streak and has dropped seven of eight after falling 87-82 in overtime Tuesday at home against archrival Ole Miss. “It’s tough,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told reporters. “It’s frustrating to be close and to be in that situation again. It is frustrating to play good defense again but we had too many turnovers again and missed too many 3s again and some were open shots.”

TV: 4 p.m., ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-13, 5-10 SEC): Senior guard I.J. Ready led the Bulldogs with 20 points against the Rebels and sent the game to overtime with a bucket in the final second of regulation. The season-high total came after Ready (8.7 points per game) combined for six points in his first two contests upon returning from a four-game absence with leg injury. Freshman guard Mario Keglar added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and has scored in double figures while making at least half his shots in five of the past six games.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-13, 8-7): The Commodores’ hot streak coincides with a rejuvenated effort on the defensive end, encapsulated by their last three opponents going a combined 7-of-42 from 3-point range. "I think for us to be able to go out and kind of make that stance we did defensively today, it's something that we can take pride in, knowing we've definitely become a better team since we played them the first time," 7-1 senior Luke Kornet told reporters after the win against Tennessee. Kornet had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and led the defensive charge with a season-high seven blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Kornet has blocked at least two shots in six consecutive games after doing so once in the previous seven contests.

2. Mississippi State leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon (16.6) snapped out of an extended cold spell against Ole Miss by hitting 7-of-14 from the field to shoot 50 percent or better for the first time in eight games. He did it 11 times in his first 17 games this season.

3. The Commodores, who will be facing the Bulldogs for the first time under Drew, lead the series 77-48.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 70, Mississippi State 61