Vanderbilt 55, Mississippi State 49: Ron Odom scored 18 points to help the host Commodores win their third straight.

Damian Jones had 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Vanderbilt (12-8, 4-4 SEC), which has won five of the last seven meetings. Kyle Fuller scored seven of his 14 points in the closing moments and added six rebounds and five assists in the winning effort.

Fred Thomas was the lone Bulldog in double figures with 16 points. Gavin Ware contributed nine points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State (13-8, 3-5), which has lost three straight overall and 13 consecutive games on the road.

A dunk by Ware pulled the Bulldogs into a 16-16 tie with seven minutes left in the first half before the Commodores put together an 18-5 burst that extended well into the second half. Jacoby Davis hit two 3-pointers in a short span, the second to begin a 10-1 run for Mississippi State, making it a 40-36 game with 10 minutes left.

It remained a four-point margin when Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 to go and again when Ware tipped in a miss with just over a minute left, but Fuller ended his string of seven straight points with a free throw to make it 54-49 with 26 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs missed a pair of inside attempts on the other end and one more free throw sealed it for the Commodores.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to go 11-for-18 from the line. ... The Commodores have allowed 55 or fewer points in each of their three straight wins. ... Vanderbilt recorded a 72-31 rout at Mississippi State in the previous meeting last February.