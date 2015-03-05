Vanderbilt 66, Mississippi State 56: FreshmanRiley LaChance scored 15 points as the host Commodores overcame their thirdstraight 11-point first-half deficit to earn a regular-season split with theBulldogs.

James Siakam added 12 points and a team-high sevenrebounds for Vanderbilt (18-12, 8-9 SEC), which has won four straight and sevenof its last nine games. The Commodores, who also received 11 points and sevenassists from Wade Baldwin IV and 11 points off the bench from Damian Jones,shot 55.3 percent from the floor, including 8-of-17 from 3-point range, toovercome 15 turnovers and a 6-of-13 performance at the free-throw stripe.

Craig Sword had 20 points to pace MississippiState (12-18, 5-12), which suffered its fifth straight setback. Gavin Wareadded 12 points and Roquez Johnson and I.J. Ready added eight apiece for theBulldogs, who were outrebounded 27-19 and committed 17 turnovers.

Mississippi State took a 36-32 lead into thesecond half, but saw Vanderbilt come out on fire, hitting six of its firstseven shots in a 14-4 run to take a 46-40 lead. Both teams, though, endured second-halfscoring droughts of more than seven minutes, but the hosts were able to closeout the game with a 10-2 run after the Bulldogs got within 56-54 with five minutesremaining.

It was a back-and-forth contest early beforeMississippi State used an 8-0 run to take its largest lead at 28-17 with 9:18to play in the half. Vanderbilt, though, fought back to pull even at 32 withtwo minutes left, but the Bulldogs scored the final four points to take thefour-point lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt has gone 42-of-85 fromthe 3-point arc over its last four games. … Mississippi State hit 6-of-83-pointers in the first half but missed both of its long-range attempts in thefinal 20 minutes. … Siakam and reserves Josh Henderson and Shelby Moats werehonored on the Commodores’ Senior Night.