Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Houston

Houston isn’t expected to face much resistance when it completes the non-conference portion of its schedule by hosting Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. The Delta Devils are coming off a 94-60 loss to North Carolina Central on Dec. 20 and are among the poorest teams in the nation in most major statistical categories, including second-worst in points allowed at 86.9 per game. The Cougars defeated Texas Tech 82-69 in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Classic on Tuesday behind strong performances from junior guards Jherrod Stiggers and L.J. Rose, who was named to the all-tournament team.

Rose (11.5 points, 5.5 assists per game) missed the first six contests with a broken foot and is quickly helping his team reach full speed. “We have a new coaching staff, eight new players, guys are coming back having to learn, it’s taken a lot,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters. “This is (Rose‘s) first week back. We’re seeing the value of him on this team. ...” Stiggers scored 25 points against Texas Tech, including a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (1-10): The Delta Devils have yielded 100 or more points four times this season and lost their six games against major conference opponents by an average of 40 points. Jordan Washington, a 5-10 sophomore guard, leads Mississippi Valley State in scoring at 14.8 points per game while shooting better from 3-point range (40 percent) than inside the arc (39.8), and senior guard DeAngelo Priar averages 10.6 points. The Delta Devils do not have a player averaging more than 3.7 rebounds or 2.1 assists, and shoot 33 percent from the field and 29.2 from 3-point range.

ABOUT HOUSTON (6-4): Stiggers made only 30.5 percent of his previous 95 tries from beyond the arc, so long-distance shooting wasn’t the priority. ”To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about (the 3-pointers), said Stiggers, who set a career high in threes. “Coach told me to go rebounding. I just let it come to me. It feels good. We’re just trying to find our identity. We need to know who we are. Now, we got an idea.” Junior forward Devonta Pollard averages 12.3 points and an American Athletic Conference-best 7.7 rebounds while junior guard Eric Weary Jr. (10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds) and 6-10 sophomore Danrad Knowles (9.1, 6.1) are also key contributors.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi Valley State has an eye-popping minus-17.2 rebounding differential - worst in the nation by nearly five - while the Cougars are minus-0.3.

2. Knowles recorded two straight double-doubles before foul trouble against Texas Tech helped keep him to five points and one rebound.

3. Houston opens its AAC season Wednesday afternoon at Memphis.

PREDICTION: Houston 92, Mississippi Valley State 52