Houston 80, Mississippi Valley State 53: Jherrod Stiggers scored 26 points and set a career high in 3-pointers for the second straight game by making eight as the host Cougars shook off the Delta Devils.

Danrad Knowles recorded nine points and 10 rebounds while Devonta Pollard added 12 and seven as Houston (7-4) shot 56 percent from the field in the second half. Cavon Baker scored 13 points and was 3-for-8 from 3-point range, and Stiggers was 8-for-11 from long range while the rest of the Cougars were 2-for-11.

Isaac Williams scored 12 points while Vacha Vaughn registered eight points and nine rebounds for Mississippi Valley State (1-11), which was outrebounded 44-24. Jordan Washington, the only Delta Devil averaging double figures in points at 14.5, and Jeffrey Simmons added 11 points apiece.

Houston broke a 25-25 tie with a 10-0 run - highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Baker - before settling for a 40-33 lead at the break. Stiggers scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and Baker scored nine after making 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Simmons’ bucket got Mississippi Valley State to within 44-39 with 17:49 remaining before the Cougars took control with a 13-3 run - capped by two consecutive 3-pointers by Stiggers. A jumper by Knowles extended the margin to 64-44 with 9:25 left and the Delta Devils never got closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stiggers scored 25 points and was 7-of-9 from 3-point range in Houston’s 82-69 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday. ... The Delta Devils had lost their previous six games against teams from major conferences by an average of 40 points. ... The Cougars open their American Athletic Conference season Tuesday afternoon in Memphis.