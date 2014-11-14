Preview: Mississippi Valley State at Indiana

Indiana takes its first step toward leaving a turbulent offseason behind when it hosts Mississippi Valley State on Friday in the season opener for both schools. The departure of Noah Vonteh to the NBA after one year was enough of a hurdle for the Hoosiers, who in the past two weeks have also had to deal with the suspensions of three players and a severe head injury to another. “Our team is hurting big time,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said after the spate or recent incidents. “We know mistakes are made.”

Reserve forward Devin Davis suffered a brain injury when he jumped in front of a vehicle driven by freshman teammate Emmitt Holt, who was suspended four games for illegal consumption of alcohol. That was followed by four-game suspensions - two preseason and two regular-season contests - to forward Troy Williams and guard Stanford Robinson, reportedly for failing a drug test. Mississippi Valley State fired coach Chico Potts following a 9-23 campaign and must replace two of its four leading scorers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (2013-14: 9-23): The Delta Devils won 21 games and reached the NCAA tournament in 2011-12, but managed a combined 14 victories over the next two seasons, leading to the dismissal of Potts and the hiring of Andre Payne from the NAIA ranks. Guard DeAngelo Priar is the lone returning starter and averaged 10.5 points, a shade less than guard Jeffery Simmons, who scored 10.6 points while coming off the bench. Junior college transfer Tyler Corley, an Indianapolis native, had 21 points, seven steals and four assists while returnee Jordan Washington netted 19 in a preseason win over Stillman College.

ABOUT INDIANA (2013-14: 17-15): Not all is gloom-and-doom for the Hoosiers with the return of leading scorer and point guard Yogi Ferrell (17.3 points), who must do a better job of protecting the ball for a team that led the Big Ten in turnovers with an average of 15.1. Part of that was due to the lack of perimeter scoring options for Indiana, which has been addressed the issue by bringing in highly touted freshmen guards James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson, who averaged 20 and 14 points, respectively, in two preseason games. Williams, who averaged 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds as a freshman, will miss the first two games, leaving Indiana’s frontcourt woefully thin with offensively challenged Hanner Mosquera-Perea as the anchor at center.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell is the first Indiana player to register at least 120 assists in each of his two seasons since Isiah Thomas (1980-81).

2. The 6-1 Simmons shot 50 percent from the floor last season.

3. Crean, entering his seventh season at Indiana, has guided the team to a 73-31 mark over the past three seasons.

PREDICTION: Indiana 86, Mississippi Valley State 65